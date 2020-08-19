Podcast: Draper Associates-backed Blowhorn’s CEO on logistics-tech’s outlook and more

Mithun Srivatsa, co-founder and chief executive officer of Blowhorn, says technology was the “saviour” as logistics-technology companies responded to the lockdown in the wake of the initial spread of Covid-19 in the country.

In a conversation with VCCircle, Srivatsa explains Blowhorn's history, as well as its future, from a strategy, funding and acquisitions perspective. He also talks about the potential for logistics-tech companies with the continued growth of e-commerce and newer social business models.

Blowhorn, operated by Catbus Infolabs Pvt. Ltd, was founded in 2014 by Srivatsa and Nikhil Shivaprasad. It counts among its investors entities such as Draper Associates, Chiratae Ventures and the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation.

Most recently, the company in May this year raised from venture debt provider Trifecta Capital. The asset-light marketplace says its platform has brought on board over 40,000 drivers, and that it also provides fulfillment services and application programming interface-integrated delivery services.