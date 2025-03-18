Pocket FM rings up global investment funds for Series E cheque

Premium (From left) Pocket FM co-founders Prateek Dixit, Rohan Nayak and Nishanth S

Audio entertainment platform Pocket FM has initiated talks with global private equity investors to raise a fresh round of equity funding, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. Pocket FM, which counts Lightspeed India Partners, Tencent and Tanglin Venture Partners among its existing backers, is planning to raise between $100 ......