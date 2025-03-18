Pocket FM rings up global investment funds for Series E cheque
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Pocket FM rings up global investment funds for Series E cheque

Pocket FM rings up global investment funds for Series E cheque

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 18 Mar 2025
Premium
Pocket FM rings up global investment funds for Series E cheque
(From left) Pocket FM co-founders Prateek Dixit, Rohan Nayak and Nishanth S

Audio entertainment platform Pocket FM has initiated talks with global private equity investors to raise a fresh round of equity funding, two people aware of the development told VCCircle.  Pocket FM, which counts Lightspeed India Partners, Tencent and Tanglin Venture Partners among its existing backers, is planning to raise between $100 ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Protectt, Slikk, Go Zero, Hypergro, iHub Robotics snag early-stage cash

Consumer

Protectt, Slikk, Go Zero, Hypergro, iHub Robotics snag early-stage cash

Peak XV-backed Pine Labs targeting IPO in second half of 2025

TMT

Peak XV-backed Pine Labs targeting IPO in second half of 2025

Tata Sons' move to buy Temasek stake in Tata Play gets regulatory clearance

TMT

Tata Sons' move to buy Temasek stake in Tata Play gets regulatory clearance

Premium
Lightbox-backed Droom's India arm raising fresh capital, revives IPO plan

TMT

Lightbox-backed Droom's India arm raising fresh capital, revives IPO plan

Chai Kings, SHOEGR, and The Bear House secure early-stage funding

TMT

Chai Kings, SHOEGR, and The Bear House secure early-stage funding

Premium
Deals Digest: Healthcare M&As dominate, PE/VC transactions lose pace again

Healthcare

Deals Digest: Healthcare M&As dominate, PE/VC transactions lose pace again

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW