Plutus Wealth strikes fresh bet in local financial services player
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Plutus Wealth strikes fresh bet in local financial services player

Plutus Wealth strikes fresh bet in local financial services player

By Siddhant Mishra

  • 24 Apr 2024
Premium
Plutus Wealth strikes fresh bet in local financial services player
Arpit Khandelwal, managing partner, Plutus Wealth Management

Homegrown mid and late-stage investor Plutus Wealth Management, a backer of Indian companies including Ami Organics, Accelya Solutions, Naza Technologies, RateGain, Wellness Forever and Harsha Engineers, among others, is set to pick up a minority stake in a financial services company.  The Ahmedabad-based wealth manager, which recently pumped $8 million in food ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Quona Capital taps offshore investor in LP-style bet for fourth vehicle

Finance

Quona Capital taps offshore investor in LP-style bet for fourth vehicle

IPO-bound NBFC Northern Arc raises $80 mn from IFC

Finance

IPO-bound NBFC Northern Arc raises $80 mn from IFC

RBI bars Kotak Mahindra from taking new clients online due to IT deficiencies

Finance

RBI bars Kotak Mahindra from taking new clients online due to IT deficiencies

Invesco's India arm settles mutual fund violation charges with SEBI

Finance

Invesco's India arm settles mutual fund violation charges with SEBI

Investcorp floats $1 bn fund for China, Gulf bets; Chinese CIC to be anchor investor

Finance

Investcorp floats $1 bn fund for China, Gulf bets; Chinese CIC to be anchor investor

Premium
Plutus Wealth strikes fresh bet in local financial services player

Finance

Plutus Wealth strikes fresh bet in local financial services player

Advertisement