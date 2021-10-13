Playto Labs, AnKa SumMor, Nap Chief, Wiingy raise funds

Playto Labs, an edtech startup, has raised Rs 4 crore in a seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The round also saw individual participation from partners of the upcoming fund Disruptors Capital, including Raj Snehil Juneja (chief investment officer); Krishna Kumar, founder of Simplilearn; Kunal Walia, founder of Simpliwork; and Shashwat Kumar, managing partner at Khetal Advisors.

Tonmoy Shingal and Ketan Kapoor, founders of Mettl; Sachin Sharma, founder of Townscript; Rajesh Razdan, founder of Devtron Labs; and Kuldeep Dhankar, SVP of CleverTap, also took part in the round.

The funds raised will be used in building a team and expanding the customer base.

“Toys are a great way of learning for kids. My daughter has learned many things just by playing with toys, although she hasn’t gone to pre-school due to Covid. But toys are unable to keep up with the learning needs of children as they grow up after 7 years of age. As a result, kids only depend on their school to learn,” Pavan Ponnaganti, founder and CEO of Playto Labs, said.

AnKa SumMor

AnKa SumMor, a Bengaluru-based sales and distribution (S&D) enablement platform, said it has raised Rs 11.6 crore in a pre-Series A funding led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The round also saw Pratul Shroff from Waao Partners and Brijesh Agrawal, co-founder and director of IndiaMART.

Incubated and backed by Fireside Ventures in April 2018, the startup was founded by Ashok George and Rajiv Joshi.

Over the next 5 years, the start-up said it aims to establish its operations in 15 cities, achieve an operational break-even in FY2023, and deliver Rs 500 crore in annualised revenue in FY2025.

Nap Chief

Nap Chief, a D2C brand focused on kid's wear, said it has raised Rs 2 crore in a seed funding round from Titan Capital and other angels from Angel List India.

The company said it will use the funds to develop the core team by hiring key talents for various roles and to expand the brand footprint.

Founded by Raghav Gupta and Pooja Guptaby, the brand offers everyday clothing for kids with a range of character merchandise.

Nap Chief was founded by brother-sister duo Raghav Gupta and Pooja Gupta in 2019 and is based out of Coimbatore.

“We are excited to build a 100% made-in-India brand to challenge international labels selling in India. We rely heavily on our customers for feedback to make sure we consistently deliver,” Raghav Gupta, founder and CEO of Nap Chief, said.

Wiingy

Wiingy, a robotics edtech startup, said it has raised $400,000 of angel funding from Aroa Ventures – the family office of OYO’s Ritesh Agarwal -- and others.

The company will use the capital to develop, scale its robotics kits supply chain and build a strong early team with technology, product, teaching, and design skills.

The round also saw participation from Abhinav Sinha, global chief operating officer of OYO; Maninder Gulati, chief strategy officer of OYO; Kavikrut, chief growth officer of OYO; Rohit Kapoor, CEO of India-South-East Asia of OYO; and Ashish Goel, founder and CEO of Urban Ladder; Vineet Nanda, founder of Sift Capital; and Manish Chopra of Genpact.

Founded by Asit Biswal, Wiingy aims to provide experiential co-curricular education to students in robotics and other STEM courses.