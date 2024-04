Piper Serica looks to float larger AIF, raises more capital for angel fund

Premium Abhay Agarwal, founder, Piper Serica

Mumbai-based asset manager Piper Serica Advisors Pvt Ltd is looking to float a larger close-ended investment vehicle than planned earlier and has doubled the capital raised for its angel fund, a top executive told VCCircle. The asset manager, which told VCCircle last January about its plans to launch a Rs 250-crore ......