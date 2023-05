Physis Capital marks first close of maiden fund

Premium (From left) Ankur Mittal, Mitesh Shah, Vinay Bansal, partners at Physis Capital

Physis Capital, the venture capital arm of angel network Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), has marked the first close of its maiden fund at $7 million, nearly a year after launching the $50 million vehicle. The firm is looking to make the final close for the first fund in 2024, said Ankur Mittal, partner at Physis ......