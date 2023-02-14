PhonePe raises additional $100 mn as part of $1 bn round

Walmart-owned Indian digital payments platform PhonePe has raised additional $100 million in primary capital from Tiger Global, Ribbit Capital and TVS Capital Funds at a pre-money valuation of $12 billion.

This investment follows the recent $350 million primary fundraise that closed in January. The fundraises are part of its $1 billion round. With this second tranche, PhonePe has now raised $450 million within six weeks.

With the fresh capital, PhonePe said it will scale its payments and insurance businesses in India, as well as launch and scale new businesses like lending, stockbroking, ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) based shopping and account aggregators over the next few years.

“Our investment in PhonePe reinforces our conviction in backing best-in-class founders while betting on the financial digitisation of the next 450 million Indians. We view this as an opportunity in a population-scale business for a new India,” said Gopal Srinivasan, chairman, managing director, TVS Capital Funds.

Srinivasan added that the company’s strong growth in financial services across payments, insurance, lending, and opportunities through ONDC, were key reasons for TVS’ investment thesis.

The latest tranche follows PhonePe’s change of domicile to India and a spin-off from Flipkart. As part of the transaction, existing shareholders of Flipkart Singapore and PhonePe Singapore, led by Walmart, bought shares directly in PhonePe India. The separation will allow both companies to chart their own growth paths, build their businesses independently and help unlock and maximize enterprise value for their shareholders.

The move has come at a steep price as making India its home proved to be expensive for the company's investors who had to dole out Rs 8,000 crore (around $900 million). According to founders Sameer Nigam and Rahul Chari, a shift to India from any other market is treated as a capital gains exercise. Hence the company has to do a fresh valuation and pay tax on the delta.

The company stated in October that it has plans to go public in 2023. Things, however, have changed a lot since. For instance, PhonePe separated from Flipkart in December. The latter acquired PhonePe in 2016. Nigam explained that for the domicile shift, it had to align the board and shareholders of PhonePe as well as its largest shareholder Flipkart.

In terms of monthly UPI transaction volume, PhonePe has a 47% market share as of December 2022, according to data from the National Payments Corp of India (NPCI). While, its rivals Google Pay and Paytm had a market share of 34% and 15%, respectively.

Last week, PhonePe launched support for cross-border payments through a unified payments interface (UPI), allowing Indian travellers to instantly pay foreign merchants using its network. The current launch supports UPI payments at all international merchant outlets in UAE, Singapore, Mauritius, Nepal, and Bhutan that have a local QR code.

Founded in December 2015 by Nigam, Rahul Chari, and Burzin Engineer, PhonePe offers financial services to users, including mutual funds and insurance products on the platform and competes with publicly listed Paytm and Google Pay in India’s digital payments space.

The company claims to have more than 400 million registered users and over 35 million offline merchants spread across India, covering 99% of PIN codes.

PhonePe’s consolidated operating revenue has more than doubled (growing by 138%) to Rs 1,646 crore during FY22. The company had last reported a net loss of Rs 1,727.87 crore in FY 2021, as per its latest available financial statements that it filed with the Registrar of Companies.

