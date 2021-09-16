Phoenix Legal ropes in Jatin Arora as partner to lead indirect tax practice

Full-service law firm Phoenix Legal said it has appointed Jatin Arora as a partner to lead the firm's indirect tax practice and will operate out of the Mumbai office.

Arora comes with over 22 years experience in indirect tax including GST, customs, excise, service tax, and VAT laws.

He started as an independent counsel in High Courts and tribunals before working with Big 4 consulting firms like PwC and Deloitte.

Arora has worked with Indian and foreign multinational companies across sectors including healthcare and pharmaceuticals, hospitality, manufacturing, oil & gas, and power.

He has advised companies on their transition to the GST regime; structured global supply chains; and helped set up businesses in various parts of India by undertaking locational analyses.

"What attracted me to Phoenix Legal was its partner-led client service approach and entrepreneurial setup,” Arora said.

"Arora’s experience in indirect tax will broadbase not just the firm's service offerings but also complement our existing practice areas,” Sawant Singh, co-founding partner at Phoenix Legal, said.