Philanthropy as a Catalyst for Change: Revitalizing School Education, Job Skills Training and Healthcare

Philanthropy is often viewed as charity, but it is far more profound—a commitment to improving lives and communities beyond the direct scope of business. True philanthropy stems from a deep sense of responsibility to uplift those who are underserved and vulnerable, creating a positive impact that extends across generations. It is not merely about financial donations; it is about using one's resources, influence, and vision to drive long-term, meaningful change. The intent to improve lives, especially of those one may never directly serve in business, is a true barometer of philanthropy.

This philosophy is embodied in the approach of leaders, such as Gautam Adani, whose commitment to societal welfare goes beyond business success. Rooted in the belief that service to society is the highest form of selfless commitment, Adani’s vision is encapsulated in the idea "सेवा साधना है, सेवा प्राथना है और सेवा ही परमात्मा है" (Service is the practice, service is the prayer, and service is the supreme God). Recognizing the key elements required for building a stronger, self-reliant India of tomorrow, Mr. Adani recently announced initiatives in healthcare, education, and skill development. The initiatives - aimed at serving the underserved sections of our society- underline the way forwards for businesses that want to contribute to the greater good and serve the underserved to create an inclusive, self-reliant future for all.

Mr. Adani, has long believed that service to society is the highest form of selfless commitment. His philanthropic journey is driven by the philosophy that true wealth lies in uplifting communities, especially those most underserved. Keeping their own needs to the minimum, reflected in the rather simple and traditional wedding of Gautam Adani’s son Jeet held recently in Ahmedabad, Mr. Adani has consistently tried to focus on giving back to the society.

A Vision Rooted in Service

For Gautam Adani, philanthropy is not just about financial generosity but a way of life—a core belief encapsulated in the idea of "seva" (service). His 60th birthday in 2022 was not only a personal milestone but a reaffirmation of this commitment, as the business tycoon, along with his family, pledged ₹60,000 crore to enhance critical sectors like healthcare, education, and skill development in a bid to “build an equitable, future-ready India”.

Transforming Healthcare: World-Class Treatment, Within Reach

India’s healthcare system, while advancing rapidly, still struggles with accessibility. High costs, overcrowded hospitals, and the uneven distribution of medical expertise leave millions underserved. Addressing this, the Adani Group has announced Adani Health City (AHC)—an ambitious initiative to make world-class healthcare affordable and accessible to all.

The first two AHC campuses, to be established in Ahmedabad and Mumbai, will each feature 1,000-bed multi-super-specialty hospitals, medical colleges, step-down care units, and research facilities. These institutions will not only offer advanced treatment options but will also train the next generation of medical professionals. Mayo Clinic, one of the world’s leading not-for-profit healthcare institutions, will provide strategic expertise to ensure global best practices are followed.

Beyond infrastructure, the vision for AHC is to democratize healthcare—ensuring that no one is denied treatment due to financial constraints. This initiative builds upon the Adani Foundation’s ongoing efforts, which have already provided mobile healthcare units (MHCUs) in remote areas, health camps benefiting millions, and maternal health programs that have significantly improved healthcare outcomes.

Expanding Access to Quality Education: The Next Generation of Schools

Education is the foundation of any developed society, yet quality education remains inaccessible for millions in India. The Adani Group has long been committed to transforming education, and now, with a new partnership with GEMS Education - a global leader in the private K12 education space - it aims to establish a network of world-class schools across India.

These schools will introduce global curriculums blended with Indian educational frameworks, ensuring that students receive future-ready, values-based education. They will not only focus on academic excellence but also emphasize experiential learning, leadership, and personal development, preparing students for diverse career pathways.

This initiative builds on Adani Foundation’s existing education programs, which already include:

32 Adani Schools & 4 Adani Vidya Mandir Schools, educating 33,297 students.

Project Utthan, which has improved learning outcomes for 37,000+ students across 275 government schools.

Project Udaan, which has given over 4.5 lakh students exposure to real-world industry experiences. By expanding its presence in the education sector, the Adani Group aims to nurture the next generation of socially responsible leaders, ensuring that access to quality learning is not dictated by economic status.

Building the Workforce of the Future: The Adani Global Skills Academy

As India positions itself as a global manufacturing and technology hub, the demand for skilled professionals has never been higher. However, the country still faces a skills gap, with many young people struggling to find employment despite holding technical qualifications.

To address this, the Adani Group has announced the launch of the Adani Global Skills Academy, with a ₹2,000 crore donation dedicated to creating an industry-ready workforce. This initiative, in partnership with Singapore’s ITE Education Services (ITEES), will train 25,000 students annually, equipping them with skills aligned with the evolving needs of industries such as Green Energy, Hi-Tech Manufacturing, and Industrial Design.

The idea is to select students from technical and vocational education backgrounds in India, based on their industry and role aspirations, who will be offered employment within the Adani Group or the wider industry, depending on their role and area of training. This approach aims to ensure that trained professionals are industry-ready from day one and meet global standards of excellence.

The goal is not just to train individuals but to bridge the gap between education and employment, ensuring that students are first-day, first-hour job-ready. This initiative builds on the Adani Foundation’s past successes in skill development, including Adani Saksham, which has already trained 1.69 lakh individuals, helping them secure jobs and even start their own businesses.

A Legacy of Giving Back

Gautam Adani’s philanthropic initiatives reflect a larger philosophy of "Seva over self." For him, true success lies in transforming lives and building an ecosystem that nurtures future generations. The recent philanthropic pledge underscores this commitment, which is not just about addressing the immediate needs of society but creating lasting infrastructure that will uplift millions for years to come.

These new initiatives are not isolated acts of generosity but part of a larger mission—a commitment to nation-building through service. From healthcare and education to skill development, each initiative reflects Gautam Adani’s belief that true wealth lies in uplifting society.

Through a ₹10,000 crore donation at the time of Jeet’s wedding, these projects are another step in fulfilling the Adani family’s commitment towards creating a more inclusive, self-reliant India.

This article is created by VCC Edge Research Team

