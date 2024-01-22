Phi Capital taps returning European limited partner for new PE fund

Premium Anupam Thareja, founding partner, Phi Capital

Private equity firm Phi Capital is bringing on board a European institutional investor, who backed its maiden fund, as a limited partner to its second investment vehicle. The PE firm, which has invested in background verification company AuthBridge, Arya Vaidya Pharmacy and TVS Credit among others, is aiming to raise about ......