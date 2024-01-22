facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Phi Capital taps returning European limited partner for new PE fund

Phi Capital taps returning European limited partner for new PE fund

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 22 Jan 2024
Premium
Phi Capital taps returning European limited partner for new PE fund
Anupam Thareja, founding partner, Phi Capital

Private equity firm Phi Capital is bringing on board a European institutional investor, who backed its maiden fund, as a limited partner to its second investment vehicle.   The PE firm, which has invested in background verification company AuthBridge, Arya Vaidya Pharmacy and TVS Credit among others, is aiming to raise about ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
AP Moller Capital brings new LP on board for $1.5 bn Asia, Africa fund

Finance

AP Moller Capital brings new LP on board for $1.5 bn Asia, Africa fund

Premium
Phi Capital taps returning European limited partner for new PE fund

Finance

Phi Capital taps returning European limited partner for new PE fund

IFC appoints former Jordanian minister as South Asia regional director

Finance

IFC appoints former Jordanian minister as South Asia regional director

UK's BII, LC Nueva back Namdev Finvest in Series B funding round

Finance

UK's BII, LC Nueva back Namdev Finvest in Series B funding round

Premium
Sunicon Ventures closes maiden fund, aims to invest in 20 startups

Finance

Sunicon Ventures closes maiden fund, aims to invest in 20 startups

RBI, SEBI mull exemptions for recent AIF investment rules

Finance

RBI, SEBI mull exemptions for recent AIF investment rules

Advertisement