Phi Capital-backed Krsnaa Diagnostics buys into healthcare startup
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • Phi Capital-backed Krsnaa Diagnostics buys into healthcare startup

Phi Capital-backed Krsnaa Diagnostics buys into healthcare startup

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 26 Sep 2024
Premium
Phi Capital-backed Krsnaa Diagnostics buys into healthcare startup
Credit: Reuters

Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd, which operates radiology and pathology centres through an asset-light model, has signed a deal to acquire a stake in a cancer and cardiac care-focused healthcare startup.  The Mumbai-listed diagnostics company intends to acquire 23.53% of Apulki Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, it said in a stock exchange filing. It didn’t ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Phi Capital-backed Krsnaa Diagnostics buys into healthcare startup

Healthcare

Phi Capital-backed Krsnaa Diagnostics buys into healthcare startup

Ahammune Biosciences, The Health Factory, two others raise early-stage cheques

Healthcare

Ahammune Biosciences, The Health Factory, two others raise early-stage cheques

Pro
Rivendell signs off from a legacy India PE bet with a haircut

Healthcare

Rivendell signs off from a legacy India PE bet with a haircut

Premium
Searchlight: Jell Pharma's revenue breaks out of a range, but is it sustainable?

Consumer

Searchlight: Jell Pharma's revenue breaks out of a range, but is it sustainable?

VC-backed Redcliffe Labs eyes second acquisition of the year

Healthcare

VC-backed Redcliffe Labs eyes second acquisition of the year

Premium
Core Diagnostics gets buyout interests as Eight Roads seeks exit

Healthcare

Core Diagnostics gets buyout interests as Eight Roads seeks exit

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW