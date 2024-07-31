Phenomenal AI in talks with VCs for capital ahead of product rollout

Premium
Phenomenal AI, an artificial intelligence (AI) startup building a video content-creating platform using generative AI (GenAI), is currently in discussions with investors, including venture capital firms, to raise its first round of funding, a top company executive told VCCircle. "We're aiming to raise $20 million (Rs 167.4 crore), and this number ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.