Pharma packaging firm Ansapack makes acquisition in folding carton business

Premium

Mumbai-based pharma packaging solutions provider Ansapack Pvt. Ltd’s folding carton arm, Ansa Folding Carton, has struck a strategic acquisition with another player focussed on offset printing and other services across sectors. The development comes nearly a year-and-half after the parent company bought a Sikkim-based pharma flexibles manufacturing facility for Rs 100 crore. Ansa ......