Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Healthcare
Healthcare
By
Phable Care set to raise over $50 mn at around $500 mn valuation
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Chronic disease management platform Phable Care is in advanced talks with several local and global private equity firms to raise...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT