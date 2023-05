PE/VC investment volume and value drop in FY23 on a high base

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

The last financial year (FY23) saw a significant slowdown in deal-making in India, largely due to uncertain macroeconomic conditions. The fiscal-ended March 2023 saw both deal volume and value falling by 38% and 58%, respectively, as per a recent report which used data from VCCEdge, the data intelligence platform of ......