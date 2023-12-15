PE, VC fund returns shrink after 2022 peak but outperform public markets

Premium
Private equity and venture capital funds operating in India recorded a drop in their annualised returns on investments after the peak seen in 2022 but still outperformed public markets, according to an analysis. The joint report titled “No ifs about AIFs” by credit ratings agency Crisil and investor Oister Global, pointed ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.