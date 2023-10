Petronas unit, GIC to invest in Greenko founders' green ammonia business

Premium Greenko founders Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty (left) and Mahesh Kolli | Credit: Greenko

Gentari Sdn Bhd and GIC Holdings Pte Ltd will invest $1.75 billion in AM Green Ammonia Holdings, a company owned by Greenko Group founders Mahesh Kolli and Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty, in what may rank among the world’s largest energy-transition deals, two people aware of the development said. A unit of Malaysia’s ......