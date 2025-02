Personal care label Pilgrim gets investor interest at over $250-mn valuation

Premium Pilgrim offers face care, haircare and skincare products, and fragrances | Credit: Pilgrim/Facebook

Personal care brand Pilgrim, owned and operated by Heavenly Secrets Pvt Ltd, has drawn investor interest for a fresh round of funding that could value the company at more than $250 million, VCCircle has gathered. Pilgrim, part of a growing list of direct-to-consumer skincare and personal care brands that have raised ......