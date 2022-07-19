Pepper Content appoints former Oyo exec Harshit Vyas as CBO

Content writing and services platform Pepper Content Pvt. Ltd has appointed ex-Oyo Rooms executive, Harshit Vyas as chief business officer.

An IIT-BHU alumnus, Vyas will be work towards expanding revenue across all existing categories of the content marketplace.

“Harshit, in his previous roles, has demonstrated an ability to drive positive and targeted business outcomes. We believe his strategic and operational excellence will help us scale our vision faster. His ability to deliver growth with large scale impact and having seen the growth curve at Oyo from the start would make him a key addition to our leadership team,” said Anirudh Singla and Rishabh Shekhar, co-founders at Pepper Content.

Vyas earlier served as CBO and chief operating officer (COO) at Oyo and was part of Oyo’s foray into the international market. After spending almost 7 years at the hospitality company, Vyas joined healthtech surgical care company Pristyn Care, where he was part of building the direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand ‘BeatXP,’ according to his LinkedIn profile.

The announcement comes on the back of Pepper Content raising $14.3 million as a part of its extended Series A funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners.

Founded in 2017 by Singla and Shekhar, Pepper Content is a platform for freelance writers to deliver content pieces including blogs, research articles and press releases, among others. It is also planning to venture into design and other content formats.

The company counts firms like Adani Enterprises, NPS Trust, Hindustan Unilever, P&G, HDFC Bank, Cred, Groww, SBI Mutual Fund and Tata Capital as its clients. It claims to work with over 2,500 customers.

The company claims to have grown 16 times in terms of revenue in the last 14 months alone. It aims for a high double-digit ARR growth by this year-end. Pepper has onboarded over 1,000 enterprises and fast-growing startups.

In October 2020, the Mumbai-based startup secured $4.2 million (Rs 30.7 crore) in its Series A round. In February 2020, Pepper Content raised Rs 2.2 crore as part of its seed funding from a clutch of investors.