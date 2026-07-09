Pension fund AustralianSuper to invest $346 mn more in NIIF
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Pension fund AustralianSuper to invest $346 mn more in NIIF

By Reuters

  • 09 Jul 2026
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Pension fund AustralianSuper to invest $346 mn more in NIIF

Australia's largest pension fund, AustralianSuper, said on Thursday it would invest a further A$500 million ($346 million) in India's National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF).

The fund said the investment would come on top of the A$240 million it committed seven years ago.

AustralianSuper will now hold A$3.3 billion worth of investments in India.

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Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Melbourne and will be meeting with Australian CEOs at a business forum on Thursday.

The NIIF was created in 2015 to attract global investment into the country's infrastructure development.

AustralianSuper said its original NIIF investment had been one of the fund's best performing infrastructure investments.

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The fund's existing Indian holdings range across infrastructure, equities and private market investments.

AustralianSuper has A$410 billion worth of funds under management.

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NIIFAustralianSuperLimited Partners

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