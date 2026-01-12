India SME Investments clocks fifth exit from maiden PE fund

Premium Mitin Jain, founder and managing partner, India SME Investments

Private equity firm India SME Investments, which bets on domestic small and medium enterprises, has sold its entire stake in a five-year old portfolio company, clocking its fifth exit from its debut fund. The PE firm, which counts companies such as Kushal’s Fashion Jewellery, online loan distribution platform KreditBee, and fashion retailer ......