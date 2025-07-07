PE firms, strategics weigh bet on OmniActive as TA Associates plans exit

Pro Sanjaya Mariwala, executive chairman and managing director, OmniActive Health Technologies

A clutch of global private equity firms and a few strategic suitors are evaluating buying a majority stake in OmniActive Health Technologies Ltd as TA Associates is planning to exit the Indian nutraceuticals ingredients maker, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. US-based TA Associates had acquired a 54% stake in OmniActive ......