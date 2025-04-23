PE firm Vuna Partners to acquire South African pharma supply group via debut fund

Premium Siya Nhlumayo, partner, Vuna Partners

Vuna Partners, a South African private equity firm focused on mid-sized businesses, is set to acquire an integrated pharmaceutical supply group in what will be the seventh deal from its debut investment vehicle Vuna Partners Fund I, VCCircle has learnt. The Rosebank-headquartered private equity firm will acquire a stake in Medipost ......