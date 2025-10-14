PE firm Vinceré Partners ropes in key domestic LP for debut fund

Premium Nidhi Ghuman of Vinceré Partners

Private equity firm Vinceré Partners, co-founded by former 360 One senior partner Nidhi Ghuman and OVL Advisors’ managing director OVL Kiran Kumar, has brought on board a key domestic limited partner (LP) for its maiden PE vehicle, VCCircle has learnt. Vinceré Partners Growth Fund, which plans to invest across healthcare, enterprise ......