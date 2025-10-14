PE firm Vinceré Partners ropes in key domestic LP for debut fund
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • PE firm Vinceré Partners ropes in key domestic LP for debut fund

PE firm Vinceré Partners ropes in key domestic LP for debut fund

By Aman Rawat

  • 14 Oct 2025
Premium
PE firm Vinceré Partners ropes in key domestic LP for debut fund
Nidhi Ghuman of Vinceré Partners

Private equity firm Vinceré Partners, co-founded by former 360 One senior partner Nidhi Ghuman and OVL Advisors’ managing director OVL Kiran Kumar, has brought on board a key domestic limited partner (LP) for its maiden PE vehicle, VCCircle has learnt.  Vinceré Partners Growth Fund, which plans to invest across healthcare, enterprise ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Early investor in Multiples PE-backed Shubham Housing eyes exit

Finance

Early investor in Multiples PE-backed Shubham Housing eyes exit

After two tepid days, Canara HSBC Life IPO heats up with institutional buyer rush

Finance

After two tepid days, Canara HSBC Life IPO heats up with institutional buyer rush

PremjiInvest, Accel double down on wealth management firm Dezerv

Finance

PremjiInvest, Accel double down on wealth management firm Dezerv

Brookfield acquires remaining Oaktree stake for $3 bn to boost credit business

Finance

Brookfield acquires remaining Oaktree stake for $3 bn to boost credit business

RBI open to Dubai-based Emirates NBD purchasing stake in RBL Bank

Finance

RBI open to Dubai-based Emirates NBD purchasing stake in RBL Bank

Premium
Artha India Ventures unveils second VC fund, marks first close

Finance

Artha India Ventures unveils second VC fund, marks first close

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW