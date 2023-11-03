PE firm Paragon Partners scores an exit but did it meet benchmark?

Pro Paragon Partners co-founders Siddharth Parekh (left) and Sumeet Nindrajog | Credit: Company website

Mid-market-focussed private equity firm Paragon Partners, which recently invested in Niva Bupa Health Insurance as part of a consortium, has clocked what is believed to be its second full exit from a portfolio firm it first backed seven years ago. Siddharth Parekh and Sumeet Nindrajog-led Paragon Partners, which closed fundraising for ......