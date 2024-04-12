PE firm First Bridge backs vehicle loan NBFC

Premium KK Rathi, managing partner, First Bridge

Homegrown private equity player First Bridge has made an investment in a vehicle financing company, making the third bet from its second fund. First Bridge India Growth Fund has previously invested in fashion accessories brand Lavie’s parent firm Bagzone Lifestyles and skin care brand Oshea Herbals. It invested around Rs 75 crore in ......