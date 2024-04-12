PE firm First Bridge backs vehicle loan NBFC

Premium
Homegrown private equity player First Bridge has made an investment in a vehicle financing company, making the third bet from its second fund. First Bridge India Growth Fund has previously invested in fashion accessories brand Lavie’s parent firm Bagzone Lifestyles and skin care brand Oshea Herbals. It invested around Rs 75 crore in ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.