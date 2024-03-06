PE firm BanyanTree logs a muted exit ahead of a bumper show

Premium
Mid-market-focused private equity firm BanyanTree Growth Capital, which recently signed off from a five-year-old portfolio company in the education sector via the buyback route and divested its entire holding in a hospital chain, has marked another exit activity from an eight-year-old portfolio company. The PE firm has sold over a tenth of its 34% stake in Popular ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.