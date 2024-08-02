PE firm Amethis gets backing of returning French LP for third pan-African fund

Premium
Amethis, a Paris-based private equity firm that manages assets worth over $1.2 billion and backs mid-sized businesses in Africa and Europe, has secured a commitment from a French institution for its third pan-African investment vehicle. The private equity firm, which has backed over 40 companies so far, has roped in French ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.