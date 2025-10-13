PE firm Access India exits nine-year-old bet with robust returns

Pro
Mumbai-based private equity firm Access Asset Managers Pvt Ltd has exited a nine-year-old investment in a procurement data and analytics company with strong returns. The consumer- and B2B-focussed alternative investment firm, which was founded by Nilesh Mehta and Sangeeta Modi in 2011, has sold its minority stake in procurement technology provider ......
New to VCCircle.com?
Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!
Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.