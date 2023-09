Peepul Capital looks to exit cookie maker, hires banker

Premium Credit: Pixabay

Mid-market private equity firm Peepul Capital is looking to divest its stake in Unibic Foods India, an Indian branch of Australian premium cookie manufacturer Unibic Biscuits. Peepul has engaged Avendus Capital to explore options for selling a part of its stake or its entire stake in the firm, two people in ......