PE-backed SK Finance to get additional funding from offshore backer

Premium
SK Finance Ltd, formerly known as Ess Kay Fincorp, is set to raise as much as $50 million (around Rs 410 crore) from an international investor that previously backed the non-bank lender about three-and-a-half years ago. The Jaipur, Rajasthan-based shadow lender that finances small businesses and the purchase of pre-owned vehicles ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.