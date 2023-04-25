PE-backed SK Finance to get additional funding from offshore backer

Premium Rajendra Kumar Setia, founder and MD, SK Finance | Credit: SK Finance

SK Finance Ltd, formerly known as Ess Kay Fincorp, is set to raise as much as $50 million (around Rs 410 crore) from an international investor that previously backed the non-bank lender about three-and-a-half years ago. The Jaipur, Rajasthan-based shadow lender that finances small businesses and the purchase of pre-owned vehicles ......