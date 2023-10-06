PE-backed Onix snaps up Pune data analytics firm

Sanjay Singh, CEO, Onix

New York-based cloud services provider Onix Networking Corp, a Google Cloud partner that is backed by US-based mid-market private equity firm Tailwind Capital, has acquired a Pune-based consulting firm specializing in data migration, modernization and analytics. Onix, led by chief executive officer Sanjay Singh, has acquired Datametica Solutions Pvt Ltd, ......