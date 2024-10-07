PE-backed Northern Arc sets sight on new performing credit fund's final close

Premium Ashish Mehrotra, MD & CEO, Northern Arc

Newly listed non-banking finance company Northern Arc Capital, which counts investors like International Finance Corporation, Eight Roads, Affirma Capital, Accion, LeapFrog and Sumitomo Mitsui on its cap table, expects to mark the final close of its latest performing credit fund in the next one year, VCCircle has gathered. The Northern Arc Finserv ......