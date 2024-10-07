PE-backed Northern Arc sets sight on new performing credit fund's final close
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • PE-backed Northern Arc sets sight on new performing credit fund's final close

PE-backed Northern Arc sets sight on new performing credit fund's final close

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 07 Oct 2024
Premium
PE-backed Northern Arc sets sight on new performing credit fund's final close
Ashish Mehrotra, MD & CEO, Northern Arc

Newly listed non-banking finance company Northern Arc Capital, which counts investors like International Finance Corporation, Eight Roads, Affirma Capital, Accion, LeapFrog and Sumitomo Mitsui on its cap table, expects to mark the final close of its latest performing credit fund in the next one year, VCCircle has gathered. The Northern Arc Finserv ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
PE-backed Northern Arc sets sight on new performing credit fund's final close

Finance

PE-backed Northern Arc sets sight on new performing credit fund's final close

Premium
LC Nueva Investment launches second vehicle to back winners from first fund

Finance

LC Nueva Investment launches second vehicle to back winners from first fund

Pro
Ascent Capital onboards new LP for $240 mn PE fund

Finance

Ascent Capital onboards new LP for $240 mn PE fund

Sensex, Nifty record longest losing streak this year so far

Economy

Sensex, Nifty record longest losing streak this year so far

Premium
Bottomline: Warburg-owned Shriram Housing maintains profit, AUM growth trend in FY24

Finance

Bottomline: Warburg-owned Shriram Housing maintains profit, AUM growth trend in FY24

Premium
Scan Holdings FO's Juhi Agarwal on avoiding PE bets, how to pick investments and more

Finance

Scan Holdings FO's Juhi Agarwal on avoiding PE bets, how to pick investments and more

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW