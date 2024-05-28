PE-backed InCred Capital appoints former Julius Baer executive as COO

Vikram Agarwal, COO, InCred Capital

InCred Capital, which counts private equity firm Paragon Partners and the family office of Manipal Education and Medical Group's Ranjan Pai as investors, said Tuesday it has appointed Vikram Agarwal as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

In the new role, he will be at the helm of critical functions such as technology, operations, client servicing, compliance, and risk management.

The appointment comes at a time when the InCred group is focusing on ramping up its wealth management, asset management, investment banking, and equities businesses.

Agarwal has over 25 years of experience in wealth management, broking, asset management, consulting, and technology. His last role was with Julius Baer India, where he served as COO, chief revenue officer and a board member.

In his earlier role, Agarwal was instrumental in Julius Baer's acquisition of the wealth management arm of Bank of America Merrill Lynch in India. He has also held leadership positions at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Accenture, and other technology consulting firms. Agarwal is an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore.

"Agarwal’s proven track record in managing complex operations and driving innovation makes him ideal for steering InCred Capital to new heights," said Bhupinder Singh, founder and Group CEO of InCred.

InCred Group is a diversified financial services group comprising non-banking finance company InCred Finance, InCred Capital and InCred Money. InCred Capital is the group’s institutional, wealth, and asset management arm while InCred Money is the integrated B2C and B2B2C digital investment platform catering to the mass affluent and retail segment. InCred Capital operates three main businesses—InCred Wealth, InCred Asset Management and InCred Alternatives.

