PE-backed Dutch firm NewCold strikes first India warehousing deal

Premium A NewCold warehousing facility in Germany. | Credit: NewCold

The Netherlands-based cold chain logistics and supply chain company NewCold, which is backed by a US-based alternative investment firm, has sealed its maiden warehousing transaction in India. NewCold, which counts US-based real estate-focused private investment firm Westport Capital Partners as its main backer, has agreed to purchase a warehousing asset owned by Mumbai-based property developer Macrotech Developers Ltd. Macrotech is the flagship ......