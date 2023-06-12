facebook-page-view
  Peak XV scores dream returns from first India exit after Sequoia spinoff

Peak XV scores dream returns from first India exit after Sequoia spinoff

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 12 Jun 2023
Peak XV scores dream returns from first India exit after Sequoia spinoff
Peak XV Managing Partners (L-R): Standing: Shailesh Lakhani, Ashish Agrawal, Rajan Anandan, GV Ravishankar, Ishaan Mittal, Harshjit Sethi, Mohit Bhatnagar. Seated: Tejeshwi Sharma, Sakshi Chopra, Shailendra Singh, Abheek Anand.

Barely a week after Sequoia Capital&#39;s decision to separate its US, China, and India and Southeast Asia operations under independent firms, the Indian business has logged out completely from one of its consumer-facing portfolio companies.  Peak XV Partners, the venture capital firm rebranded from Sequoia India and Southeast Asia, sold a ......

