Peak XV-backed HomeLane plans IPO in two years, to expand product categories

(Source: Company website)

Indian home interiors platform HomeLane plans to go public in 12 to 24 months as it aims to expand into new cities and enter adjacent home furnishing categories, its co-founder and CEO told Reuters.

Established in 2014, HomeLane helps homeowners design and furnish kitchens, bedrooms and living spaces and counts Peak XV Partners, Accel and Pidilite Industries among its investors. It competes with Godrej Interio and Livspace.

Rising consumer income, rapid urbanisation and inspiration from social media platforms, including Instagram and Pinterest, are expected to more than double India's interior design market to $81.2 billion by 2030 from 2024 levels, according to data from P&S Intelligence.

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HomeLane CEO Srikanth Iyer's comments come as India's IPO market sees a slowdown after a two-year boom as volatility triggered by the Middle East war and persistent foreign outflows weigh on sentiment.

"We can't be fully dependent on how markets are behaving on our IPO decision," Iyer said. "We want to focus internally on getting to month-on-month, quarter-on-quarter profitability. If we do that, we believe we will be able to list in any market."

Iyer said HomeLane would use the proceeds to expand its footprint and enter adjacent categories including kitchen appliances such as chimneys and hobs, as well as soft furnishings, either by developing products in-house or through acquisitions.

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The Bengaluru-based company, which bought rival Design Cafe in 2024, plans to step up investments in AI. The technology has already helped employees create design options in minutes instead of days, trimming design costs by a quarter and overall costs by 1.5%-2%.

Valued at 27.60 billion rupees ($291.79 million) as of September 2025, according to business data provider Tracxn, HomeLane expects to be profitable and post revenue of 10 billion rupees in this fiscal before hitting about 30 billion rupees by fiscal 2031.

In fiscal 2025, its revenue climbed 22% to 7.56 billion rupees, while net loss narrowed to 1.11 billion rupees from 1.22 billion rupees, Tracxn data showed. Iyer said HomeLane's fiscal 2026 revenue was roughly flat.

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