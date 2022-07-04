PE-backed boAt expands its top management

Warburg Pincus-backed Imagine Marketing Pvt. Ltd, which operates audio gear and wearables brand, boAt, on Monday said it has made six senior appointments as it looks to drive growth in the next phase.

Imagine Marketing has onboarded over 110 staff to its workforce and the headcount has now reached 300, the company said in a statement.

The top six hirings include Prejith Narayan (Chief Business Officer), Charmie Awasthi (Chief Human Resource Officer), Shyam Vedantam (Chief Product Delivery Officer), Rakshit Gupta (Head of Customer Experience at boAt), Vibhor Jain (Head of E-Commerce) and Aman Brara (Head of Wearables).

Imagine Marketing, set up by Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta in 2013, offers a product portfolio ranging from audio gear, smart wearables, personal grooming, mobile accessories, and much more.

“Over the years, the company has been successful in rapidly scaling up the business and delivering profitable growth. For our next phase of growth, we look to expand our team and welcome individuals who will help us chart the way and take Imagine Marketing to the next level. As we grow, we will continue to scout for talent to add across multiple functions,” said Vivek Gambhir, chief executive officer, Imagine Marketing Pvt. Ltd.

In January this year, boAt, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) to raise Rs 2,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The issue comprised of primary share issuance worth Rs 900 crore and an offer-for-sale from existing investors worth Rs 1,100 crore.

Last year in April, Mumbai-based boAt has received an undisclosed amount in funding from Qualcomm Ventures, the investment arm of wireless technologies major Qualcomm Inc.

Early last year, the company raised $100 million (Rs 735 crore) in its series B round of funding from private equity giant Warburg Pincus.