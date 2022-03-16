Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Elevation Capital, others back one-year-old healthtech firm

Curelink Pvt Ltd, which runs healthtech firm Curelink, said it has secured seed capital of $3.5 million (around Rs 27 crore) led by Elevation Capital and Venture Highway.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fundraise also saw participation from Digital Sparrow Capital, with angel investors including Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Chief Executive Officer of Paytm), Ankush Sachdeva and Farid Ahsan (Co-Founders at ShareChat) as well as Gaurav Agarwal and Prashant Tandon (Co-Founders of Tata 1mg), among others.

The platform plans to use the fresh money to hire talents across product, growth and wellness divisions. The proceeds will deployed to boost services in dermatology, paediatrics and psychiatry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Curelink, set up by IIT-Roorkee alumni Aman Singla and Divyansh Jain in 2021, makes way for patients to communicate with doctors via Whatsapp.

“Our vision is to make healthcare convenient, both for patients as well as doctors. We enable doctors to provide support to their patients in a manner that is effortless yet exhaustive," said Jain.

Curelink further claimed that around 300 caregivers cater to more than 10,000 patients through the platform.

It has seen the messages count growing month-on-month at about 150%. The firm plans to expand it footprint to Delhi-NCR, and the next tier of cities like Lucknow and Jaipur by this year end.