Pantomath's PE fund, Kacholia invest in IPO-bound EPC company

By Aman Malik

  • 25 Jan 2024
Premium
Credit: Reuters

A clutch of investors including the private equity arm of the financial services firm Pantomath Financial Services Group and ace stock market investor Ashish Kacholia have invested in an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm that executes power, railway and irrigation projects and is looking to go public.  Pantomath Capital Advisors, ......

