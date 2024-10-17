Pantomath’s Bharat Value Fund strikes third local bet in two months

Premium
Mid-market private equity investor Pantomath Capital’s Bharat Value Fund, which recently struck investments in a building materials company and a personal hygiene-facing brand, has now made an investment in yet another homegrown consumer company, it is learnt. Tapping the turning around consumption demand in India, Pantomath’s BVF has invested Rs 55 ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.