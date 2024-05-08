Flutterwave backer LoftyInc courts offshore LP as it aims to quintuple AUM with new Africa VC fund

Premium (From left) LoftyInc founding partners Michael Oluwagbemi, Idris Ayodeji Bello, Marsha Wulff

LoftyInc Capital, a pan-African early-stage venture capital firm, is likely to secure commitment from a European development finance institution for its new investment vehicle. The Lagos-headquartered VC firm is raising the $65-million LoftyInc Alpha Fund that would back tech-enabled enterprises across Africa at seed and Series A stages. It will likely ......