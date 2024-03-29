Palestinian VC Ibtikar Fund may get European LP for second fund

Habib Hazzan (L) and Ambar Amleh, managing partners, Ibtikar Fund

Ibtikar Fund, the conflict-stricken Palestine’s only venture capital firm, which backs early-stage Palestinian-founded startups in the West Bank, Gaza, and the wider Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, is looking to rope in another European institutional investor for its second investment vehicle. The tech-focused Ibtikar Fund II may get the ......