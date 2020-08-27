PAG to buy majority stake in Edelweiss Wealth Management for $300 mn

Hong Kong private equity firm PAG has struck its second India related transaction as it inks an agreement to pick majority stake in Edelweiss Wealth Management for $300 million (Rs 2,200 crore) it said on Thursday.

The Asian alternative investment firm that roped in former KKR executive Nikhil Srivastava as managing director and head of its private equity division in India last year, is picking 51% stake in Edelweiss Wealth Management, the second largest non-bank wealth management business in India. PAG said it is bullish on India and expects to invest $1 billion in the next two to three years.

PAG will become a majority owner of the Edelweiss Wealth Management platform (EWM) of Edelweiss Global Investment Advisors. Edelweiss Global Investment Advisors also houses Edelweiss Asset Management, an alternatives and asset reconstruction platform, which is not part of the investment.

Edelweiss Global Investment Advisor had previously raised capital from US-based investment firm Kora Management and Sanaka Capital.

The firm said it intends to demerge the wealth management business and list it on stock exchanges by March 2022.

Through its wealth management, the company offers managed products, fixed income & equities, advisory and succession & estate planning.

The wealth management business, including capital markets, provides wealth management services to over 2,400 wealthy families as well as around 610,000 high net-worth individuals and other affluent clients. The firm has grown its customer assets under advice with a ~44% cumulative annualised growth rate from Rs 18500 crore in fiscal year 2015 to Rs 1.27 lakh crore in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, it said.

The firm said the Rs 3 lakh crore Indian wealth management industry has been expanding rapidly at a five-year cumulative annualized growth rate of 11.3 % and has a growth trajectory of 12.5% per year to hit Rs 5.4 lakh crore by 2025.

Rashesh Shah, chairman & CEO, Edelweiss Group said, “This investment endorses our core strategy of incubating businesses, building value and growing them into market leaders as they gradually move from inter-dependence to independence.”

Edelweiss as a group has been striking partnerships for its three different lines of business- credit, investment advisory, and insurance. The group has already established partnerships with the Credit and Life Insurance businesses, with a strategic investment of $250 million (around Rs 1800 crore) by Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ) in the former and Tokio Marine’s 49% holding in the latter.

Recently, Edelweiss also announced a partnership with South Korea-based Meritz Financial Group for the completion of the financing platform. It has also joined hands with Allianz Investment Management, which is a part of Allianz Group, for the private debt platform and AJ Gallagher, for the insurance advisory business.

Nikhil Srivastava, managing director and head of India Private Equity, PAG, said the investment firm was impressed with the company's depth of knowledge and experience, and strong management team.

PAG Asia Capital completed raising its third pan-Asian buyout fund, PAG Asia III, in November 2018, with $6 billion in capital commitments.

PAG had previously made one investment in India, according to VCCEdge, the data research arm of Mosaic Digital, which also operates VCCircle. It had, in 2010, acquired non-banking finance company Asia Pragati Capfin Pvt. Ltd from private equity and hedge fund firm Fortress Investment Group for an estimated Rs 130 crore.

A couple of years ago it swapped its stake in the firm with public listed UGro as the latter bought the lending business of Asia Pragati. It currently owns around 20% stake in UGro.