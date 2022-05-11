PAG consortium to acquire controlling stake in Optimus Drugs

PAG, alternative investment firm focused on Asia-Pacific, today announced that it has agreed to acquire publicly listed Unichem Lab’s stake in Hyderabad-based pharma firm Optimus Drugs, along with consortium partners CX Partners and Samara Capital.

The PAG Consortium will acquire a 74% stake in Optimus Drugs. Currently, the promoter in Optimus. Dr. D. Srinivas Reddy and his family own 80% of the company. The rest of the stake is held by Unichem Laboratories.

The company’s total valuation is at around Rs 1,300 crore, a Unichem spokesperson said. This pegs the PAG, CX Partners and Samara Capital consortium investment at Rs 964 crore.

The deal marks the second acquisition by the consortium’s API platform, Sekhmet Pharmaventures, which aims to develop a hub for production of bulk drug ingredients. In 2020, the consortium acquired control of Chennai-based API manufacturer Anjan Drugs Pvt. Ltd. The businesses of the two companies are highly complementary and will provide a solid foundation for the platform to make further acquisitions, PAG said in a statement.

VCCircle exclusively reported in April that PAG, along with other investors was in talks to acquire a stake in Optimus Drugs.

According to a regulatory filing by Unichem Laboratories Ltd late Tuesday evening, its board has approved entering into a share purchase agreement with Optimus and Sekhmet Pharmaventures (Purchaser), wherein, the company (Unichem Labs) has proposed to sell its entire shareholding in Optimus to Sekhmet by secondary transfer of shares i.e. sale of 19.97% equity shares in first tranche for an aggregate consideration of Rs 270.99 crore ($35.8 million).

This is a significant uptick in the investment of Unichem Labs which had acquired 19.99% in Optimus Drugs Pvt. Ltd for Rs 72.08 crore in 2018. Unichem Labs had bought 20% each in two bulk drug companies of Optimus group, the other company being Optrix Laboratories Pvt. Ltd, which will now be merged with Optimus Drugs.

Founded in 2004 by Dr. D. Srinivas Reddy, Optimus Drugs is a vertically integrated manufacturer of pharmaceutical products including advanced intermediates, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and finished drugs. Today it exports its catalog of more than 100 drugs to 40 countries.

“The combined experience of PAG, CX Partners and Samara will help Optimus become a leading player in the global API industry, and further our mission of ensuring better health outcomes for all,” said Reddy, who is also the managing director at Optimus.

Both CX Partners and Samara Capital are homegrown private equity firms that invest and acquire equity stakes in mid-sized companies.

For PAG, this is the third major pharmaceutical bet in India.

Last year, the investor bought a controlling stake in a north India-based specialty formulations business in the holding firm of Acme Group of Companies. In 2020, PAG joined two other private equity firms to set up an active pharmaceuticals ingredient (API) platform which went on to acquire Anjan Drugs Pvt. Ltd.

PAG views India as a particularly attractive market. As of December 31, 2021, PAG has invested over $580 million in private equity deals in India.

Globally, as of 15 March 2022, PAG had approximately $50 billion in assets under management (AUM).

“We are very pleased to be partnering with Dr. Reddy, Optimus Drugs and its employees to help them become one of the leading API players globally. Optimus is a clear leader in R&D, manufacturing, and intellectual property management. We’re looking forward to continuing their mission to deliver high quality, affordable health products across the globe,” said Nikhil Srivastava, partner and managing director, head of india private equity for PAG.

For the transaction, Jayendra Shah acted as transaction adviser, N.A. Shah Advisory Services LLP acted as financial and tax advisers and Khaitan & Co. acted as legal advisers to the promoters.

For the PAG-led consortium, AZB acted as legal advisers and Citadel Management Consulting, a Hyderabad-based advisory firm, acted as financial adviser.