Edelweiss Wealth Management, TA Associates make hires; DSK Legal elevates execs

Edelweiss Wealth Management has roped in Pankaj Razdan, former deputy chief executive of Aditya Birla Capital, as vice-chairman and managing director, the company said in a statement.

Razdan, who has an engineering degree from the University of Mumbai, will lead strategic initiatives and work closely with chief executive Nitin Jain.

Edelweiss Wealth Management is 61.5% owned by PAG, one of the world’s largest Asia-focused investment groups, and 38.5% by Edelweiss Group.

TA Associates

Global growth private equity firm TA Associates has hired Ritej Bachhawat as vice-president in Mumbai and as a member of the strategic resource group.

“Ritej brings a wealth of advisory experience on topics such as growth strategy, cost optimisation, digital transformation, sales acceleration and new business building. With this skill set, and an extensive knowledge of the Indian marketplace, Ritej is well-suited to lead our strategic resource group’s efforts in India,” said Dhiraj Poddar, managing director of TA.

Prior to TA, Bachhawat was an engagement manager at McKinsey & Company in India. He began his career at ZS Associates as an associate consultant.

DSK Legal

DSK Legal said it has promoted associate partners Samir Malik, Saloni Mody and Kartik Yadav to the roles of partners; associate partner Ankit Jain to the role of partner-strategic client relationships; and Nakul Batra, Mitali Naik, Jayesh Kothari, Rimali Batra and Abhishek Singh Baghel to the roles of associate partners.

With this round of promotions, the firm now has 21 partners and 14 associate partners across offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Pune.