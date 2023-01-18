Oyo to re-file DRHP with Sebi in Feb

Credit: 123RF.com

Hotel booking company Oyo, operated by Oravel Stays Ltd., on Wednesday said it will re-file its draft papers for initial public offering (IPO) by middle of February 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)

The market regulator had returned the firm's draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) on 30 December last year, asking the company to refile it with applicable updates or revisions, according to an update on Sebi's website earlier this month.

The move had further delayed the Softbank-backed company’s target of early 2023 listing. Oyo had initially filed its DRHP with Sebi in September 2021 for an issue of Rs 8,430 crore.

Advertisement

A year later, in September 2022, the company revived its IPO plans, filing an addendum to its earlier submitted DRHP after cost cuts and a recovery in travel helped it reduce losses. It filed a second addendum in November 2022, updating Sebi and potential investors with financial performance in the first half of financial year (FY)2023.

Meanwhile, the valuation of Oyo in the private market dipped to around $6.5 billion, according to reports. This followed reports suggesting SoftBank Group Corp has slashed the firm’s valuation in its books by more than 20%. At the time of filing its DRHP, the company was looking at a valuation of about $10 billion, which has since lowered to $7-8 billion.

The company is now trying to accelerate the process. It had previously indicated that the re-filing could take up to 2-3 months.

Advertisement

“We are working on updating all key sections simultaneously. We are keen on refiling the DRHP by the middle of Feb 2023,” Oyo’s spokesperson said.

It did not offer any estimation of the time it expects to get Sebi’s approval.

In its letter to Oyo, Sebi had asked the hospitality unicorn to update all the relevant sections such as risk factors, key performance indicators or KPIs, outstanding litigations, basis for offer, among others.

Advertisement

“The disclosures contained in present DRHP do not take into account the material changes/disclosures arising from Updated financial statements as filed through addendums,” Sebi said.

As for the company’s performance, Oyo reported a profit of Rs 63 crore for the first half of FY23 as against a loss of Rs 280 crore a year ago. Its revenues between April-September 2022 grew 24% year-on-year to Rs 2,905 crore.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments