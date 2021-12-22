OYO ropes in former Apple and Swiggy execs for top tech roles

Gurgaon-based hotel chain OYO has appointed former Apple executive Nirdosh Chauhan and Swiggy’s Kranthi MITRA Adusumilli as the Senior Vice President of Engineering and Senior Principal Data scientist respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chouhan, previously worked as the Senior Software engineering Manager for Apple, will handle OYO’s core Engineering Platforms. Apart from Apple, he worked as the Principal Software Engineer at Oracle, Software engineering manager at NetApp and a host of other roles totally spanning 18 years.

“Engineers at OYO are given the freedom to experiment and find new ways to reduce complexities and make systems effectively cost efficient to deliver higher value to its patrons and consumers,” said Chauhan, an IIM alumnus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: Microsoft to help OYO with IoT-enabled smart rooms, personalisation, AI solutions

Separately, Adusumilli, as the Senior Principal Data scientist, will lead OYO’s Data Science teams to build machine learning algorithms for personalisation of the platform for users.

An alumnus of IIT Delhi, with a PhD in Operations Research from The University of Texas at Austin, Adusumilli has experience of two decades in data science and AI. At his previous role with Swiggy, Adusumilli worked as the Principal data scientist, prior to that he served a similar role with customer experience software and services company, [24]7.ai.

“Along with being data-rich, there is an immense opportunity to deliver impact through robust AI solutions like personalisation and pricing. Excited to join OYO at this juncture and hope to expedite the AI journey,” added Adusumilli.

Chauhan and Adusumilli will report to OYO’s chief technology Officer Ankit Mathuria. As of March 2021, about 13.2 % of OYO’s total workforce comprised of its engineering function, with most of them based in India, the company said.

OYO said that it has offered more than 40 IITans roles in its company since inception.