Outlook 2025: Premiumization and other trends that will shape the consumer sector

VS Kannan Sitaram, co-founder and partner, Fireside Ventures

As we step into 2025, the Indian consumption narrative is poised for a resurgence. The year ahead promises to be exciting, with several trends that will shape the consumer sector. The Indian economy is expected to grow, driven by moderation in inflation, government initiatives to boost consumer spending, and an improvement in agricultural performance. This will have a positive impact on consumer spending, leading to a return of growth in the consumption narrative.

The premiumization of the market across categories will continue to gain traction. Insurgent brands will drive this trend by catering to specific consumer cohorts, creating products that resonate with their preferences and values. For instance, new brands will deeply understand what drives the preferences of the Gen Z consumer, such as responsible consumption, cruelty-free beauty, or a different design language. They will create brands that talk to these preferences as much as they deliver on product benefits.

Another significant opportunity lies in the large over-50s market, which has an increasing level of financial independence and ability and willingness to consume. Insurgent brands will recognize the potential of this demographic and create products and services that meet their specific requirements. Affluent India will continue to grow much faster, seeking benefits that are increasingly different from mass India and willing to pay a premium for brands that satisfy their needs.

Advertisement

In the food and beverage area, there will be increasing opportunity for brands that deliver on taste while being clean-label, and for brands that promise functional benefits. The search for right nutrition is a mega trend that will find resonance in supplements, food and beverage, and the growth of proteins.

The market for luxury will gain momentum, already visible in sectors like experiential holidays and cars. We will see the market for luxury growing in fashion apparel and accessories, perfumes, and beauty services. Healthcare will see fundamental shifts as consumers increasingly take responsibility for their own health and leverage the power of knowledge to seek interventions that help them manage their bodies better.

As spaces get cluttered, insurgent brands will seek to differentiate in several ways. One will be the use of science and technology to create products that deliver effective solutions. These products will be backed by clinical studies that offer compelling evidence of effectiveness and often have global relevance. Another will be the emergence of different business models that use data science to create more personalized solutions and rapid innovation.

Advertisement

Quick commerce has unleashed a consumer desire for instant access, expanding the market for many categories. This trend will continue to shape the consumer sector in 2025, creating new opportunities for brands and driving innovation in logistics and supply chain management. It will be interesting to see how this desire for instant access shapes different parts of the consumption economy and creates opportunities for new brands that create instant access in very creative ways.

As we look ahead to 2025, it's clear that the Indian consumer sector will continue to evolve and present exciting opportunities for growth and investment. We're already seeing many entrepreneurs capitalize on these trends, and we believe the venture capital industry will have a significant role to play in supporting innovative startups that are disrupting traditional industries and creating new markets.

For investors, the key will be to identify companies that are well-positioned to capitalize on these trends and have a strong potential for growth. As the Indian consumer sector continues to grow and evolve, we're excited to see the opportunities that 2025 will bring.

Advertisement

VS Kannan Sitaram is co-founder and partner at venture capital firm Fireside Ventures. Views are personal.

Share article on Leave Your Comments