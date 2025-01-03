Outlook 2025: How dealmaking in healthcare sector may pan out this year
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • Outlook 2025: How dealmaking in healthcare sector may pan out this year

Outlook 2025: How dealmaking in healthcare sector may pan out this year

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 03 Jan 2025
Premium
Outlook 2025: How dealmaking in healthcare sector may pan out this year
Credit: 123RF.com

India’s healthcare sector is likely to record another busy year of dealmaking with several companies planning to go public in 2025 while many others seeking private equity funding and a few exploring mergers and acquisitions, industry executives and analysts say.  Dealmaking in the sector remained strong last year with companies and ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Botanic Healthcare raises maiden PE funding from Stakeboat, Abakkus

Healthcare

Botanic Healthcare raises maiden PE funding from Stakeboat, Abakkus

Premium
Ranjan Pai's family office Claypond creating medtech platform, beefs up top deck

People

Ranjan Pai's family office Claypond creating medtech platform, beefs up top deck

True North-backed Anthem Bio files for $397 mn IPO

Healthcare

True North-backed Anthem Bio files for $397 mn IPO

Premium
Endiya Partners, Z Nation, family offices write-off bet on oncology platform

Healthcare

Endiya Partners, Z Nation, family offices write-off bet on oncology platform

Premium
Exclusive: Stakeboat Capital set to invest in botanical extracts maker

Healthcare

Exclusive: Stakeboat Capital set to invest in botanical extracts maker

Premium
Supriya Lifescience MD Saloni Wagh on adding capacity, topline target and more

Healthcare

Supriya Lifescience MD Saloni Wagh on adding capacity, topline target and more

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW