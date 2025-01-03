Outlook 2025: How dealmaking in healthcare sector may pan out this year

Premium
India’s healthcare sector is likely to record another busy year of dealmaking with several companies planning to go public in 2025 while many others seeking private equity funding and a few exploring mergers and acquisitions, industry executives and analysts say. Dealmaking in the sector remained strong last year with companies and ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.